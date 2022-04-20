× Expand Peter Janssen Breese Stevens Field, home of Forward Madison FC.

media release: Forward Madison FC’s third match of the season saw the squad travel to the desert of Tucson, Arizona for an early-season test against FC Tucson. Both squads came into the match winless looking to gain an important 3 points early in the 2022 campaign.

The first half got off to an even start, with both squads trying to get a foothold in the match. The best chance to start the match came in the 20’ minute when a Tucson free kick went bouncing in the FMFC box, but was collected by Phil Breno to keep the match level. A couple promising free kicks in the Tucson half proved to not be fruitful for the Flamingos in the first half and the clubs went into the break level at 0-0.

The second half got off to a hot start for Forward Madison when they turned FC Tucson over in their half, with the ball being picked up by Christian Enriquez and rocketed to the back of the net to give the visitors the lead. While controlling the possession for most of the night, a wrinkle was thrown into the FMFC gameplan when a second yellow card was issued to Cyrus Rad in the 63’ minute, making the boys in pink and blue play down a man for the last half hour of the match. The breakthrough for FC Tucson came in the 81’ minute after a shot from Jake Crull went just beyond the reach of Phil Breno for the equalizing goal. Playing with 10 men, the Flamingos saw out the rest of the match to obtain a point on the road in a 1-1 draw.

As for the next match, the Flamingos return to Madison for two matches this upcoming week. First up is a massive tilt against Minnesota United FC in the 3rd round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 20, at 6pm. Following the Open Cup match, the club plays host to the UW-Madison men’s soccer team in the Battle for Madison on Saturday, April 23rd at 7pm. Tickets are still available for both matches here.