A past matchup between Forward Madison FC and the UW-Madison men's team.

press release: Forward Madison FC will host the UW-Madison Men’s Soccer team for a special exhibition game on Tuesday, August 10 at 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The ‘Battle for Madison,’ which is set to be the Flamingos’ first exhibition match since 2019, will give fans a chance to see their city’s professional club take on its collegiate counterpart.

Single-game tickets for the August exhibition game are on sale on ForwardMadisonFC.com. Students will be able to receive a special discount for the game.

Season ticket holders will have the game automatically included in their 2021 packages, but can choose to opt out if they wish to do so.

Forward Madison’s matchups with UW-Madison are becoming an annual tradition. The teams first met in April of 2019, with the Flamingos winning 2-0 in their first-ever game at Breese Stevens Field. FMFC made the short trip to the McClimon Soccer Complex later that year for a scrimmage, coming home with a 2-1 victory.

The two teams were set to square off again in April of 2020, but the game was canceled due to health and safety concerns.