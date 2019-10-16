Forward Madison FC Thank-You Party

press release: Forward Madison FC is inviting its fans to an end-of-season thank you party at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The party will take place in FMFC’s stadium store from 5-8 p.m., with players scheduled to make appearances between 6-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s party will likely be the last chance for fans of the team to say thank you and goodbye to Forward’s players before the offseason. The Flamingos captivated the city in their first year, leading USL League One in attendance with an average of 4,292 fans per game.

During the party, the Flamingos will celebrate the season by taking 33 percent off select merchandise items in honor of the team’s 33 USL League One goals. The team also plans to sell game-used shorts and jerseys, and will have beer on offer.