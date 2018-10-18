Forward Theater Play Club

press release: Forward Theater and Beyond the Page present

A discussion of Alison Bechdel's Fun Home

Thursday, October 18, 6:00 PM, Middleton Public Library - Archer Room

Join us for another installment of Forward Theater's Play Club, an interactive discussion that's like a book club, but for plays! Staff from Forward Theater will lead the discussion and professional actors will act out scenes from the play. Refreshments will be provided.

This time, we're discussing Fun Home by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Fun Home is the story of Bechdel coming to terms with the life and legacy of her late father, a volatile and brilliant man whose secrets defined her family and her life.

Stop by the lower level reference desk to pick up a copy of the graphic novel!

Forward Theater will present this musical adaptation in its Wisconsin premier running November 1 -25 and starring Tony Award Winner Karen Olivo.

Registration is required for this discussion: Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org. Or register in person at the lower level reference desk when you pick up a copy of the book.