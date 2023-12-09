media release: Forward Theater Play Reading Series

Join us this Saturday, December 9, at 3:00pm for our reading of Chagall in School by James Sherman. The reading will feature a variety of your favorite Forward Theater artists (and some secret guests). The event is free, and no registration is required!

THE PLAY:

Vitebsk, Russia, the early 20th century: Marc Chagall assembles a collective of remarkable artists in hopes of creating a school free for anyone who wishes to study. In the wake of the Bolshevik Revolution, however, that dream proves complex, as philosophies and personalities collide.

Joining us in 2024? Chagall in School is also a precursor and companion piece to our upcoming production of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk.

FOOD: The Cafe will be o pen during the event, and refreshments can be brought into the auditorium.

ACCESSIBILITY: Top row of the auditorium is accessible; wheelchairs can also be brought down elevator by staff to the front row.