ONLINE: The Forward Together Forum

media release: Join Dr. Jonathan Overby and his guest Sharyl Kato for The Forward Together Forum, A Collaborative Community-Based Vodcast Series.

Topic: "Asian American Hate: The Other Pandemic"

In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s commitment to community service, TFTF is dedicated to open discussions and presentations by national and Wisconsin community - organization workers, leaders, educators, authors, historians, and artists. Each will share their insights on how 'we all can' help make Dr. King's dream a reality, not just for some but for all.

Participants are invited to take part in Forums by always using respectful language and behaviors.

About Our Guest:

Sharyl Kato, MS, LPC, Director and Child/Adult & Family Therapist with the Rainbow Project Child & Family Counseling and Resource Clinic and UW Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, Clinical Adjunct Professor with the Dept. of Psychiatry

Sharyl specializes in areas of prevention, early intervention, crisis support and treatment of childhood/family trauma, including child abuse, neglect, domestic violence, child sexual abuse, community violence, grief/loss, natural disasters; drug endangered children; child sex trafficking; special interest in strengthening resiliency for child-adult caregiver and family relationships, parent education, cultural proficiency, play therapy, social emotional development, helping children/adults manage stress; active in community networking & interagency coordination, to maximize effectiveness of services and coordinate resources for children and families. Sharyl also provides training, technical assistance, conference & workshop presentations, on trauma-informed practice, on a local, state, national and international level.

Ms. Kato also serves as chair of the Dane Co. Children, Youth and Families Consortium, Child Abuse and Neglect Coordinated Response Task Force. She is also a member of the Children’s Mental Health Collaborative (coordinating community mental health services with Dane Co. schools) and the Dane Co. Trauma Informed Advisory Council. She has served as chair & continues her appointment with the Dane Co. Commission on Sensitive Crimes. Sharyl also currently serves on the UW Hospital Healthy Kids Collaborative.

Additionally, Sharyl serves as Chair of the Wisconsin Organization for Asian Americans; as well as Vice President of Women in Focus; past Downtown Madison Rotary Board of Directors and current Member, Also a member of the Wisconsin Women of Color Network; and member of TEMPO, a women’s networking & service organization. Sharyl also served on the Greater Madison Vision Planning Commission and currently is a member of the City/County Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award Commission.