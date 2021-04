media release: Join Dr. Jonathan Overby for The Forward Together Forum, A Collaborative Community-Based Vodcast Series.

Episode #5:

Recovery, Renewal, and Reconciliation: Turning A Tragedy Into A Triumph

Pardeep Singh Kaleka, executive director, Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee

Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 1:00 - 2:00 pm CDT

Registration Required