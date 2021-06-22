ONLINE: The Forward Together Forum

media release: The Common Thread: Understanding Islam and Islamophobia in the West

On June 22 join Jonathan Overby and his guest Dr. Todd Green, associate professor of religion and director of the Center for Ethics and Public Engagement, Luther College

In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s commitment to community service, TFTF is dedicated to open discussions and presentations by national and Wisconsin community - organization workers, leaders, educators, authors, historians, and artists. Each will share their insights on how 'we all can' help make Dr. King's dream a reality, not just for some but for all.

Participants are invited to take part in Forums by always using respectful language and behaviors.