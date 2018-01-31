Fossil Free Fast! Watch Party

press release: Join us for a 350.org Livestream event and action planning to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

Wednesday January 31, 2018, 6:30 to 8:45 pm, Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road

Speakers include Senator Bernie Sanders; Bill McKibben, 350.org founder; Rev. Lennox Yearwood, Hip Hop Caucus; Jacqueline Patterson, NAACP Justice and Climate Initiative; other speakers.

Sponsored by 350Madison.org

Wear a creative hat that demonstrates something you want to protect and win a 350.org t-shirt