Foster City, SKEEN, BASK, AyeDHD, Entity, SKANR

media release: Diplomas and Palomas is the official unofficial graduation after party featuring UW student DJs. Liquid has fostered a relationship with UW student organizations like SPDJ, and wants to see our friends get to play a killer show to celebrate their accomplishments! This lineup features Foster City, SKEEN, BASK, AyeDHD, Entity, and SKANR. Come party and celebrate with these talented performers to wish them good luck in whatever they pursue after graduation! Tickets are free with RSVP for guests above 21.