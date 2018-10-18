Fountain Prairie Farm Open House

to Google Calendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:  Madison College is hosting an open house on its newly leased farm in Fall River, which is a short 25-30 minutes from the Truax Campus. Please consider coming out to see the site, take a hay wagon or UTV tour of the property, tour the historic bed and breakfast, and enjoy some appetizers, cider, and desserts.

Info
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
608-246-6478
to Google Calendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Fountain Prairie Farm Open House - 2018-10-18 13:00:00