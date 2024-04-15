media release: Direct from Las Vegas – from the creators of “Oh What a Night”…

An exciting tribute to the music of the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Bee Gees and Motown.

Remember that incredible “feel good” music from days gone by? Well, now you can experience it again—LIVE—in a form that is as authentic as it can be! Back by popular demand from the creative team that brought you the hit show “Oh What a Night!” (a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) comes the latest concept in tribute shows: “Four By Four.”

Written by George Soloman, directed by Michael Chapman and choreographed by Paul Holmquist, this stellar cast of four exciting performers presents the legendary hits of the most iconic musical stars of pop history, all in one show instantly transforming you back to the days of the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Bee Gees and Motown.

This exciting retrospective features over 50 legendary songs all in one Las Vegas style show – feel good songs like “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Twist and Shout,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Please Mister Postman” and “Stop! In The Name of Love.”

The stars of “Four by Four” sing and dance their way through a musical journey, taking you back in time to a somewhat forgotten but always loved era. Informative and often humorous banter ties all of this extraordinary music together for an evening of feel good, raise-the-roof entertainment.

“Four By Four” – there’s nothing quite like it!

This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.