ONLINE: Four Lakes Green Party

press release: Join the Four Lakes Greens at our monthly meeting Wednesday, October 7, as we build the movement for people, planet and peace over profit in our community!

At this meeting we will focus on plans to support the movement for racial justice in Dane County and beyond, including an update on the fight to stop Dane County from building a new $148 million jail, and instead invest our resources in alternatives to incarceration.

Join us with your ideas and energy for building a better world.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held online via zoom. Reply to this email or contact info@wisconsingreenparty.org for info about how to join.

New members are welcome - the Four Lakes Green Party is open to all WI Green Party members from Dane County or South Central Wisconsin.