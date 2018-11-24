Four Lakes Sierra Club Walk

press release: Saturday, Nov 24, 10-11:30 a.m. and Saturday, December 22, 10-11:30 a.m.: Bird and Nature Outing at Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Madison, WI. Park in the first lot on right. Free family-friendly nature outing, no pets, no registration.

Nov. 24: Whither the Geese? As cold weather rolls, and sometimes blasts in, what do birds do? And how is "season creep" affecting the preparation of plants for the long sleep ahead? Join Master Naturalist Alex Singer for a free educational family-friendly Thanksgiving week nature walk.

Dec. 22: Baby, It's Cold Out There. Join Master Naturalist Alex Singer for a free educational family-friendly Holiday week nature walk. We'll discuss and explore some of the ways that plants and animals cope with our sometimes mercurial winter weather. Free family-friendly nature outing, no pets, no registration