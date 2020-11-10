ONLINE: Four Seasons on a Wisconsin Cranberry Farm

media release: Cherished by Friends since 1982, the Luncheon-Lectures Series has provided many afternoons of warm reconnection and opportunities to hear engaging speakers. One of the hardest challenges the Friends board has faced this year is what to do about this popular series in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luncheon-Lectures committee put together nine wonderful talks for the 2020–2021 series, but because of the pandemic we face an uncertain year. Since large in-person gatherings will not be feasible this fall, we will offer two free Lunchtime Lectures in a virtual format. Preregistration will be required to access the online program.

We encourage you to share this exciting programming with friends and family. For a change, we won’t have to worry about limiting attendance because of table and room space!

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Four Seasons on a Wisconsin Cranberry Farm – Ron Kuehn

Nearly 40 percent of all cranberries grown in the world are harvested from Wisconsin cranberry marshes. More than 50 years of UW research has been critical to the development of cranberry hybrids and sustainable growing techniques. Vilas Cranberry Company annually produces four to five million pounds of this tart red fruit on its 183-acre northern Wisconsin farm. Farm activities during all four seasons of the year are critical to harvest success. The arrival of the honeybee pollinators in early summer, the fall harvest flood, and the ice beds formed by the winter flood are just a few of the unique seasonal components essential to the successful cultivation of this unique Wisconsin perennial. Ron is co-owner of Vilas Cranberry Company.

The November 10 lecture will be presented virtually. Please register online»

Once you are registered, you will be sent the link and instructions for joining the lecture. We encourage you to share this exciting programming information with friends and family. Multiple friends may watch together, but each person who wants to watch on their own device will need to register.