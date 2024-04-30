Four Ways to Keep Wisconsin's Birds Fat and Healthy

media release: Want to be one of the first to know who won Wisconsin Fat Bird Week? Join our free webinar, presented by Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and SOS Save Our Songbirds, on Tuesday, April 30th at 12pm on Zoom! Learn all about the easiest ways to help keep our native bird population fat, healthy, and flying. The four biggest actions people can take: plant native species, prevent window strikes, buy bird-friendly coffee, and participate in the Great Wisconsin Birdathon. At the webinar, the winner of Wisconsin Fat Bird Week will be officially announced! You’ll hear from the following speakers:

Amy Alstad (Holy Wisdom Monastery)

Brenna Marsicek (Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance)

Lisa Gaumnitz (SOS Save Our Songbirds)

Soumika Gaddameedi (Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin)