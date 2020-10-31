Four Winds Farm Open House

media release: Join us to celebrate the grand opening of Four Winds Farm! This project has been a labor of love for our team and we are excited to welcome the public to our first open house event. Over the past two years, this farm has undergone extensive restoration and renovation to create a premier event space and community center in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, we ask all visitors to respectfully social distance and wear a mask when inside our barn or within 15 feet of other groups. Sanitation stations will be located at the entrance of the barn.

Admission is free and our activities on the farm include:

-Self-guided walking tours of the farm

-Walking tours of the barn interior and event spaces (small groups of 10 will be walked through the barn every 20-30 minutes)

-Complimentary, individually packaged snack items

-Complimentary spiced apple cider

-Music

-Food cart (items available for purchase)

Directions: 5735 Adams Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin

When traveling from Madison, get onto Fish Hatchery Road and travel south for approximately 5 miles. Turn right onto Adams Road. The entrance to Four Winds Farm will be your first left. Remember to drive slowly on the driveway that will lead you to the Four Winds Barn.

When traveling from south of Madison, go north on County Road D/S Fish Hatchery Road through the County Road M intersection. Turn left onto Adams Road. The entrance to Four Winds Farm will be your first left. Remember to drive slowly on the driveway that will lead you to the Four Winds Barn.