press release: Join us for Fourth Fest on the plaza – featuring three bands, a Kid Zone with face painting and balloon art from Funny Faces, lawn games, crafts, Cotton Candy, snow cones and more! The event is open and free to the public from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Food and beverage available for purchase. The day’s music lineup includes:

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. - Summer Breeze

4:00 p.m. – 5:30- Honor Among Thieves

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - People Brothers Band

For further information or to make a reservation call 608.535.8200 or visit www.theedgewater.com.