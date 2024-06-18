Fox & Branch

media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoors concert on the green next to DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Hear a mix of blues, fiddle music, Cajun tunes, New Orleans-flavored numbers, and traditional folk songs for kids.

For 25 years, Dave Fox and Will Branch have energized audiences in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. Their dynamic mix of old-time music, original songs, and family folk music has appealed to children and adults, giving everyone a chance to actively participate.

Fox and Branch recordings have won five Parent's Choice recommended awards. The duo has appeared at festivals such as the Winnipeg Folk Festival, the Philadelphia Folk Festival and the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (Westport, Ireland). They have been featured at venues like The National Theater in Washington D.C., Symphony Space in New York City, Club Passim in Boston and The Overture Center in Madison, WI.

Whether it's at a theater, a school performance, a community event, or a library show, Fox and Branch entertain, educate, and actively engage people. Their aim is to create a communal atmosphere of fun and high spirits shared by all those present.