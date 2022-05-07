media release: Riverwalk Park Concert for Kids featuring Fox and Branch

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 11am-1pm, at the Riverwalk Park and Overlook Amphitheater (near Ruth Culver Community Library) 490 Water St, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578

Free to attend

Everyone has fun at a Fox and Branch show! That has been the duo’s guiding principle for the past two decades, especially since performing for children and parents became their main focus. Dave Fox and Will Branch strive to create a communal atmosphere of fun and high spirits wherever they play.

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the nationally known duo has toured the Midwest, the East Coast, the South, as well as Europe. They are the winners of five Parent’s Choice Recommended Awards. Fox & Branch have appeared at The Winnipeg Folk Festival; Symphony Space in New York City; Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY; Club Passim in Boston, MA; and the Overture Center in Madison, WI. They have been featured at many Midwest festivals and community events. The duo has brought their show to libraries in Brooklyn, NY; St. Louis, MO; Boston, MA; southern Louisiana; northern Illinois and across Wisconsin. In 2017, the duo toured Ireland, England and Scotland.

Fox and Branch consider themselves to be working in the tradition of great family music performers like Pete Seeger, Ella Jenkins and Bessie Jones. Audience members are invited to sing along, to dance, and to come onstage to try their hand at the washboard and other musical instruments. Anchored in American roots music, a Fox and Branch show is as much a celebration of being together as it is a musical performance.

www.foxandbranch.com

Sponsored by Sauk Prairie United Way