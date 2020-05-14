press release: Rounding out the spring Sugar Maple Concert Series is Foxfeather, the sultry, alt-Americana band from Boulder, Colorado. Friends since high school and musical partners since 2005, Carly Ricks Smith and Laura Stratton founded Foxfeather in 2013. With piercing lyrics bolstered by blues-rock infused instrumentation, Foxfeather has captivated audiences with their unique sound and emotional performances. The band is supported by Blake Smith (lead guitar), Mark Dabrowski (bass), Jay Elliott (drums), Oliver Jacobson (fiddle), Kate Farmer (backup). May 14 at 8 pm at The Venue on Winnebago.