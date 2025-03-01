media release: A new first-ever Fraggle Rock stage show is set to tour from The Jim Henson Company and the Brad Simon Organization, featuring the characters of the beloved original Jim Henson series—currently celebrating its 40th anniversary—and starring in the hit Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ reboot. Fraggle Rock LIVE will feature everyone’s favorites—Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs—on a brand-new, exciting, interactive, live musical adventure, perfect for all ages!