Frances Huntley-Cooper Dedication

media release: The city will dedicate the Common Council Chambers to former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper on Wednesday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. Huntley-Cooper served as the mayor of Fitchburg from 1991 to 1993, making her the first African American to be elected mayor in Wisconsin history.

Members of the public are invited to attend the official dedication on March 8 at City Hall, which will include a short program with several speakers, including Mayor Aaron Richardson, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, former Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle, Madison College President Jack Daniels, and others. During the dedication, the city will unveil a plaque honoring Huntley-Cooper, donated by the TEMPO of Madison Foundation, an organization Huntley-Cooper served as president from 2001-2002. The event is organized by the city of Fitchburg, TEMPO Madison’s DEI Committee, and Michael Johnson of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Huntley-Cooper has influenced and inspired countless individuals throughout her public service career, which spans city, county, and state government. Her many accomplishments include serving as mayor of Fitchburg, social work supervisor for Dane County, chair of the Madison Area Technical College Board, president of NAACP Madison Branch, and president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Kappa Psi Omega.

“I am delighted to have the official recognition of renaming our Council Chambers after Frances Huntley-Cooper. She has always been an advocate for Fitchburg and a role model for people throughout the state. I look forward to celebrating all the great things she has accomplished,” said Mayor Richardson.