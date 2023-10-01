Francie Phelps & Josh Dupont

Free show. This is a seated show.

media release: Francie Phelps and Josh Dupont are a dynamic husband and wife duo. Francie, a Madison native, has shared the stage with legends like Freedy Johnston, Butch Vig and Duke Erikson of Garbage, Ben Sidran, Dan Navarro, and Michael Massey. Her voice is powerful, raw, and electrifying. Josh, born and raised in Mississippi, was immersed in blues and jazz from a young age, and his improvisational style still reflects those roots. He’s a natural performer, with boundless energy and effortless skill at the piano.

In addition to singing together, Francie and Josh spend their time running their company, Piano Fondue. Primarily a “dueling pianos” company, but producing shows of varying combinations of pianos and entertainers, Piano Fondue is based here in Madison and employs over a dozen entertainers and technicians. Together, Francie and Josh have built Piano Fondue (pianofondue.com) into a successful entertainment company that brings joy to audiences all across the Midwest and the country.

Get ready for a wild ride as Francie and Josh take the stage as a duo at one of their sleek baby grand pianos. They’ll be belting out anything you can imagine. The live set list is projected on stage, and check this out - you’re in control of the entire show! The songs are all crowd-sourced live using software that Francie and Josh designed - The Digital Setlist! Developed right here in Madison, this website lets you create and reorder the whole setlist in real-time. And there’s no need to download an app - just use your phone’s built-in browser. Check it out at digitalsetlist.com