Francie Phelps & Josh Dupont

A close-up of Francie Phelps (left) and Josh Dupont. Francie Phelps (left) and Josh Dupont.

media release: "…Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. I reached for the last one they had - but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way…

A Festivus for the rest of us!" - Frank Costanza

Do you long to escape from the commercial and religious aspects of Christmas? Come to the Bur Oak for a celebration of Festivus 2023. Here we have only a pole (aluminum - noted for its very high strength-to-weight ratio). No tinsel, as it can be distracting. Join Francie and Josh for the annual “Airing of Grievances” and “Feats of Strength,” along with a raucous all-request sing-along concert!

included in the ticket price is a donation made in your name to The Human Fund: “Money for People.” *

* The Human Fund is entirely fictitious. We keep your admission money.

Francie Phelps and Josh Dupont are a dynamic husband and wife duo. Francie, a Madison native, has shared the stage with legends like Freedy Johnston, Butch Vig and Duke Erikson of Garbage, Ben Sidran, Dan Navarro, and Michael Massey. Her voice is powerful, raw, and electrifying. Josh, born and raised in Mississippi, was immersed in blues and jazz from a young age, and his improvisational style still reflects those roots. He’s a natural performer, with boundless energy and effortless skill at the piano."