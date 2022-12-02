7 pm on 12/2 and 2 & 7 pm, 12/3. $35-$15 (benefits Domestic Abuse Intervention Services).

media release: Frandu’s Death Party: presented by Frandutopia; written and directed by Frandu Smith

Frandutopia, the morbidly funny, multi-volume chef-d’oeuvre of local comedian Frandu Smith (The Adaptors), has hit the Madison stage five times before, delighting audiences with its passion, drama and human touch. This year, the hilarious Nick Hart (Conan) returns to feature at Frandutopia’s sixth episode: Frandu’s Death Party!

This year’s show is a fundraiser for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, DAIS, which works to make Dane County, WI, a safer, more just, more equitable place for people who have experienced domestic violence, their children, and the people who love them. DAIS is the only domestic violence shelter in all of Dane County.

Reserved Seating – Masks are optional for this production

Presented on the Drury Stage