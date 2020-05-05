ONLINE: Frank Busch & Kenny Leiser

press release: Frank and Kenny of WheelHouse are proud to partner with Tex Tubb's Taco Palace for your official Cinco de Mayo party.

Here’s the specials for tomorrow!!

The $40 Taco Bar

We provide the fixins, you build 'em how you like 'em. Comes with tortilla chips and house salsas; beans (refried or black); rice; pico de gallo; mixed cheeses; crema; and 12 taco shells (flour; corn; or crispy corn). Pick up to two fillings from: Chicken Tinga, Spiced Ground Beef, Black Bean, Sweet Potato, or Pork Carnitas.

Margarita Kit - Makes 10

Make your own at home - Tubb's style. Comes with Salt, 2 Limes, 30 ounces of fresh-squeezed lime juice and simple syrup mix, and one liter of Tequila or Vodka and one liter of Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur. The Palace $50/The Ultimate $54/Tito-Rita $54

If you want tamales call in your order by 5pm Monday.

https://textubbstacos.com