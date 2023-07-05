media release: The Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) announced dates for a new exhibit in the airport’s Art Court: "The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Places to Live Learn Work & Worship". The exhibit, which is free and open daily to the public, begins July 5th, 2023, and runs through January 28th, 2024. The Art Court is located in the main lobby of the DCRA terminal, in between terminal Door 3 and Door 4. Developed in collaboration with Tandem Press, Taliesin Preservation, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, “The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Places to Live Learn Work & Worship“ celebrates the nine sites on the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which relaunched this year. Visitors to the Art Court at the Dane County Regional Airport will not only learn about the iconic architecture and visionary designs of Frank Lloyd Wright, but will also witness how Wright’s work inspired the design of the entire airport.

Spanning a seven-decade career and recognized as one of America’s most renowned architects, Frank Lloyd Wright created over 1,000 designs, with nearly half of them brought to life. Wisconsin proudly houses 43 of Wright's buildings, including nine public sites that are part of the 200-mile Frank Lloyd Wright Trail. This Trail, spanning eight counties across southern Wisconsin, pays homage to Wright in his home state, showcasing his vision of creating a uniquely American architecture in harmony with nature.

Each site featured in this exhibit embodies a place to live, learn, work, or worship, aligning with Wright's philosophy that buildings should be of their time, place, and purpose. Wright believed that architecture should “make life more beautiful, the world a better one for living in, and to give reason, rhyme, and meaning to life.” The exhibit invites you to explore each site along the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail and find inspiration in Wright's genius.

The sites featured along the Trail, arranged from Racine to Richland Center, include:

● SC Johnson Administration Building

● SC Johnson Research Tower

● Wingspread: The Johnson Foundation

● Burnham Block

● Monona Terrace

● First Unitarian Society Meeting House

● Taliesin & Riverview Terrace

● Wyoming Valley School

● A.D. German Warehouse

“Dane County Regional Airport is proud to partner with Taliesin Preservation, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Tandem Press to host this exhibit,” said Michael Riechers, Dane County Regional Airport marketing director. “The airport is the perfect place to learn more about Frank Lloyd Wright, as Art Court guests will be fully-immersed in design that was inspired by his work throughout the airport. Guests will notice the colors, textures, natural materials, stained-glass design and more details incorporated everywhere in terminal,” he continued. “The design extends to the newly-opened 90,000-square-foot South Terminal as well. While there is a Frank Lloyd Wright Trail in Wisconsin, we also encourage people to fly MSN to Phoenix, Oklahoma, Japan and many other places to see even more of Wright’s work.”

Parking for “Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Places to Live Learn Work & Worship” is available in the hourly section of the parking garage, directly across the street from the terminal.

About Taliesin Preservation, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Tandem Press:

Taliesin Preservation, founded in 1993, is a Wisconsin-based 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to preserve Taliesin's natural, built, and cultural environments through educational and cultural programming, providing a deeper understanding of Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture and ideas. In 2019, Taliesin was designated as part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site for The 20th Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is an Arizona-based 501(c)(3) organization and is the owner and steward of both Taliesin West in Scottsdale, AZ and Taliesin in Spring Green, WI. Its mission is to inspire people to discover and embrace an architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts, and each other.

Tandem Press is a publisher of fine art prints that hosts internationally renowned artists in its studio space, assisting them as they create original fine art editions. Using an array of traditional and contemporary printmaking techniques, Tandem Press stands at the forefront of research, experimentation, and new developments in the field of printmaking and has established itself as a leader among international fine art print publishers. Tandem is also honored to coordinate the exhibitions at the Dane County Regional Airport Art Court.

Since its inception in 1987, Tandem Press has produced original fine art editions by numerous world renowned artists including Derrick Adams, Richard Bosman, Lynda Benglis, Suzanne Caporael, Robert Cottingham, Lesley Dill, Jim Dine, Jeffrey Gibson, Sam Gilliam, Michelle Grabner, Al Held, Robert Kelly, David Lynch, Maser, Judy Pfaff, Alison Saar, Sean Scully, David Shapiro, Alan Shields, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Swoon, and Mickalene Thomas.

As a gallery, Tandem Press represents, promotes, and sells the artworks created in the studio both locally through exhibitions in its gallery, and nationally through participation in several internationally-renowned annual art fairs. In addition to its professional and research operatives, Tandem Press is also an important educational entity affiliated alongside the Art Department within the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Students employed at Tandem Press complement their coursework with practical hands-on experience, gaining an unparalleled insight into the professional art world.

About Dane County Regional Airport

The Dane County Regional Airport provides seamless, low-stress, and affordable options for both leisure and business travelers with daily arrivals and departures, non-stop and one-stop service that provides access to nearly every worldwide destination. Visit www.msnairport.com for more information.