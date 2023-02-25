× Expand John Flores Photography Frank Martin Busch & the Names on stage. Frank Martin Busch & the Names

media release: Frank is most known as a founding member of the Mighty Short Bus and WheelHouse. The Names is Frank's first foray as a true solo artist. He has brought back the Stratocaster and is living and dying by his ability to play it.

The music is Americana, which is a polite way of saying it is country music without bedazzled jeans. Drawing its roots from Red Dirt Country rather than Nashville, it features solid rhythms, jangly guitars, honky tonk piano, harmonicas and even some steel guitars. $10 Cover.