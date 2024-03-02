Frank Martin Busch & the Names

media release: Frank Martin Busch and the Names take the MPOH stage on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

Frank taught himself to play, sing, and write songs, his journey has been slow, painful, and deliberate. Upon graduating from the University of Wisconsin he founded his first band The Mighty Short Bus, and is a founding member of Midwest troubadours WheelHouse. The two bands have released 8 records and played over 3,000 shows over the past 20 years.

This is Frank’s first foray as a true solo artist. He has brought back the Stratocaster and is living and dying by his ability to play it, He marries the storytelling of a country songwriter with the musicality of a bluesman and a sense of humor that rivals your grade school best friend’s dad.