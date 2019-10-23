press release: The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is offering a fraud prevention presentation on Wednesday, October 23.

The Sheriff’s Office, as well as other local law enforcement, has seen a significant spike in telephone and email scams in recent years. Victims have reported being duped out of thousands of dollars by scammers. These criminals are difficult to stop, as many are operating from overseas and utilize untraceable telephone numbers. The best defense against these scammers is to become educated on their tactics, and avoid becoming their next victim.

The October 23rd presentation will be held at the Mazomanie Police Department, at 133 Crescent St., Mazomanie, from 6:00 – 6:45 pm. This is a free event, geared toward adults and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Deputy Kyle Keller at keller.kyle@danesheriff.com