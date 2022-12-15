Fraust, Harvey Schmidt & Heifetz Parks

press release: The city of Madison Parks Division is beginning the process to create a master plan for each of the former Town of Madison parks: Fraust, Harvey Schmidt and Heifetz parks. A master plan provides a big-picture overview of each of the park parcels and includes community input. Neighbors are invited to attend a virtual Zoom meeting as we gather your input on the existing and desired uses and amenities at each park.

Fraust Park, as the smallest of the three parks, at 2.41 acres, currently features a sun shelter, restroom building, playground and community garden. Harvey E. Schmidt is the largest at 4.9 acres and runs along the southern border of the U.W. Arboretum. It has nature play opportunities and a shoreline. Heifetz Park encompasses 3.96 acres and offers a sun shelter, basketball court, and play equipment.

Public Meeting

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Time: 6pm

Location: Virtual via Zoom, please REGISTER

