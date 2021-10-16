Frautschi Family Learning Center & Greenhouses Grand Opening

press release: You're invited! Come explore and celebrate the first major facilities expansion at Olbrich since 1991. On October 16, Olbrich will hold a Grand Opening for the Frautschi Family Learning Center and new production greenhouses from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome as we open our doors to share our excitement and gratitude for these important new facilities.

We're also thrilled to have Olbrich's recently announced new director, Tanya Zastrow, onsite as part of the day's festivities. Tanya officially starts in her new role at the Gardens on November 1, but jumped at the opportunity to visit Olbrich on the big day and experience the excitement first-hand.

10 a.m. | Opening Remarks & Ribbon Cutting

Speakers Include:

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Olbrich Botanical Society Past President Julie Rupert

Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp

Olbrich's New Director Tanya Zastrow

Olbrich's Education Director Kim North

(Opening remarks and ribbon cutting will be livestreamed here for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home.)

10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Open House

Greenhouses: Explore our new production, tropical, and orchid houses and chat with staff about our plant collections and how we care for them. A potting activity will also be available while supplies last; visitors are welcome to bring the plants home if they wish.

Frautschi Family Learning Center: Learn about the building's sustainable features from the project's architect, Chris Wingate of MSR Design, in the Mathwich Family Classroom. Participate in a family exploration activity in the Sherry Family Classroom. Learn about the Greater Madison Writing Project and Olbrich's writing camps in the Levy Family Classroom. Explore the new education offices on the second level.

Outdoor Gardens: Learn about the landscape design and plantings throughout "The Long Walk" the new area adjacent to the Learning Center. Learn about beneficial insects and Olbrich's Garden Scouts program in the Tower Garden.