press release: Freakfest 2019 Fueled by Mountain Dew

Saturday, October 26, State Street, Madison

Join us for year 14 of the Midwest’s Largest Annual Halloween Music Festival in downtown Madison!

💀💀💀LINEUP COMING SOON💀💀💀 Tickets on sale Friday, September 6 at 10AM.

Featuring:

The Mountain Dew Stage at Capitol Square

Ian’s Pizza Stage at Gilman Street

LÜM Stage at Frances Street

This event is sponsored by: Mountain Dew, Ian's Pizza Madison, LÜM, 93.1 Jamz, The Resistance 106.7, 94.1 WJJO