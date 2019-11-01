Freakin' Halloweekend

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Freakin Halloweekend 2019

featuring tributes to TOOL, The Cure, The Doors, Sarah McLachlin, The Ventures, Culture Club, Prince, Elton John, Indigo Girls, and Classic Country Revue    

Friday, November 1 ►►►

Tributes to...  

TOOL

The Cure

The Doors

Sarah McLachlan

The Ventures

*Costume contest at 11:00pm  

Saturday, November 2 ►►►

Tributes to...

Culture Club

Prince

Elton John

Indigo Girls

Classic Country Revue

*Costume contest at 11:00pm  

Thanks to our sponsors: Ale Asylum, Madison Mallards, Iron Quill Tattoo, Broadway Tire, Somethingface FX, MadCity Music, Therapeutic Massage of Middleton, WORT 89.9FM, and Four Star Video Cooperative

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-268-1122
