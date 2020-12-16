Free Bikes 4 Kidz Fundraiser

press release: Make your holiday season less stressful by treating yourself to no cooking! MOD Pizza is hosting some fundraisers for us where they'll donate 20% of their sales to FB4K Madison

Wed., Dec. 16 - order from MOD Pizza at 2249 Zeier Road in Madison between 10:30am - 9pm. Just mention "Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison" when ordering for your meal to be counted, or use the code GR170765F for online orders! You can participate in this fundraiser by Take out • Delivery • Pick up

To place your order visit MOD Pizza's online order website. Use the coupon code of "GR170765F" and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. You can RSVP & see all details by clicking here.