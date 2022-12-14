Free Bikes 4 Kidz Volunteer Appreciation Party

media release: We did it! We wrapped up our fall bike donation season and are now moving on to the next phase—the refurb-cycle! Starting in late December, we hope to have our workshop open and ready for volunteers eager to help us get these bikes ready to giveaway. But first, we'd like to take time to celebrate with you—thank our amazing volunteers and supporters for all your help and gear up for the winter months at the FB4K workshop.

If you helped us in any way in 2022, you are invited to celebrate with us and our volunteer appreciation and kickoff event! And, if you haven't yet had a chance to help but want to in 2023, please feel free to attend and meet our crew. We'll have some snacks and beverages and of course, great conversation. We hope to see you there!

Volunteer Appreciation/Kickoff Event!

Wednesday, December 14 - 4pm-6:30pm

Main Depot - 627 W. Main Street, Madison, WI 53703