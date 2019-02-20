press release: Free Bikes for Kidz collects thousands of bikes from the community and brings together over 500 volunteers to fix up the bikes and give them away to Madison kids. This year our goal is to give away 1,500 bikes!

We partner with over 40 community organizations, including Leopold School, Madison-area Urban Ministries, Badger Rock Community Center and many others, to distribute the bikes and ensure the joy of bicycling is available to all kids in our city.

Join us on Wednesday, February 20 for an evening at the Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison workshop where you'll get a behind the scenes look at what it takes to get thousands of bikes into the hands of kids and families. Connect with members of the staff and board, meet some of our community partners, and learn about the impact we're making in the Madison area.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Workshop Tour and Reception

Date: Wednesday, February 20, 5:00-7:00 PM, FB4K Madison Workshop, 4546 Verona Road, Madison

