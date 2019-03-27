Press release: Wednesday, March 27 2019, 6:00PM at Red Gym Masley Media Room

Join the Campus Women's Center and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center for a free showing and discussion of 'Free CeCe'.

About 'Free CeCe!'

After an outing with friends, CeCe was brutally attacked by a man, and was arrested for murder after defending herself. Told through the lens of CeCe McDonald and Laverne Cox, 'Free CeCe' highlights transmisogynoir and violence Black Trans Womxn face.