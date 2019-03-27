Free CeCe!
UW Red Gym 716 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin
Press release: Wednesday, March 27 2019, 6:00PM at Red Gym Masley Media Room
Join the Campus Women's Center and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center for a free showing and discussion of 'Free CeCe'.
About 'Free CeCe!'
After an outing with friends, CeCe was brutally attacked by a man, and was arrested for murder after defending herself. Told through the lens of CeCe McDonald and Laverne Cox, 'Free CeCe' highlights transmisogynoir and violence Black Trans Womxn face.
Info
UW Red Gym 716 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
LGBT
Movies