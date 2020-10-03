Free COVID-19 Testing

press release: Info for testing at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Open through at least the end of the year (times may change), Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The site will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

In collaboration with the National Guard, PHMDC implemented an online registration system that has dramatically improved wait times. Today some wait times were under 10 minutes. People can register before heading to the site or register onsite.

TRANSPORTATION: Drive-thru, bike-up, or walk-up. If you use the walk or bike-up lane, you must wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. If you drive, you cannot use the walk-up lane. The walk up lane is reserved for those who bike or walk to the Alliant Energy Center. You can have multiple family members in your car to be tested. For a free ride to the site, call the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420. A transportation company will then call you to schedule the ride. It’s preferred that you wear a cloth face covering when using this service.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Testing is free, no appointments necessary. No ID is needed and you won't be asked for your immigration status; Spanish and Hmong translators are available onsite. If you're able to be tested at your doctor's office, we encourage you to do so. There is currently high demand for the community testing site, which can make wait times unpredictable and several hours long. Please be prepared for a wait. We recommend using the restroom before leaving home, bringing water and snacks, and making sure you can stay cool during the wait. Coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and National Guard.

If it has been at least 5 days since you got tested at the Alliant Energy Center and you haven't received your results, call the Wisconsin COVID-19 Results Line at (866) 419-6988.

South Madison Community Test Site: Village on Park: Public Health WIC Clinic at 2230 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713

Mondays and Fridays, 8:00am – 4:00pm; Wednesdays, 12:00pm – 8:00pm. Testing is open until at least December 30.

If You Can, Make an Appointment. Appointments will be scheduled in 15 minute time slots, and can be scheduled by calling the appointment scheduling line: 608-243-0302. All clients will receive confirmation e-mails (if an email was provided) and an appointment reminder the day prior to their scheduled test. Scheduling staff are not able to answer medical questions or provide medical advice.

If you have more than one person in your household wanting testing, please try and schedule appointments for all household members within the same time slot(s); up to two household members per time slot will be allowed. If you have more than 2 household members, schedule consecutive time slots (e.g., 12:00pm and 12:15pm).

Testing is free. No ID is needed and you won't be asked for your immigration status. Spanish and Hmong translators are available onsite. You do not need to be a Dane County resident. This test involves swabbing a sample from about one inch inside your nose. It will only tell us if you have COVID-19 right now. It does not tell us if you had COVID-19 in the past.

This is not drive-up testing. You will need to enter the building. For a free ride to the site, call the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420. A transportation company will then call you to schedule the ride. It’s required that you wear a cloth face covering when using this service.

Until you have your test results, limit contact with others. This is very important, especially if you have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or if you have symptoms like fever, cough, and sore throat.

You will be contacted about the result of your test within 3-5 days of testing. If you test positive for COVID-19 (you currently have the COVID-19 virus), you will be contacted by a Public Health Madison & Dane County staff member and be asked: Your symptoms; How you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19; Who you have been in contact with to determine who may have been exposed.

If your test result is negative you will be contacted by Public Health Madison & Dane County with your negative test results, either by phone call or secure email.To receive your results by email, clients must provide a valid email address. Once the email with results are received, clients will need to provide a username and password to access the results.

To receive your results by phone, clients must provide a valid phone number. To receive results, client will need to verify their date of birth. Results will not be left on a voice message, and staff will only call two times. If people need an employer letter or documentation of test result, please email us.

Community Pop-Ups

Some community test sites operate for just a day or two and are embedded in neighborhoods to make testing more accessible for everyone.