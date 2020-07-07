press release: Info for testing at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Open through Aug. 31, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 8:00am – 4:00pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 am – 8:00pm.

TRANSPORTATION: Drive-thru, bike-up, or walk-up. If you use the walk or bike-up lane, you must wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. If you drive, you cannot use the walk-up lane. The walk up lane is reserved for those who bike or walk to the Alliant Energy Center. You can have multiple family members in your car to be tested. For a free ride to the site, call the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420. A transportation company will then call you to schedule the ride. It’s preferred that you wear a cloth face covering when using this service.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Testing is free, no appointments necessary. No ID is needed and you won't be asked for your immigration status; Spanish and Hmong translators are available onsite. If you're able to be tested at your doctor's office, we encourage you to do so. There is currently high demand for the community testing site, which can make wait times unpredictable and several hours long. Please be prepared for a wait. We recommend using the restroom before leaving home, bringing water and snacks, and making sure you can stay cool during the wait. Coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and National Guard

Pop-up test sites:

In partnership with Public Health Madison & Dane County and Madison365, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC; 608-257-2606) sponsors the Get Test Today campaign to provide free COVID-19 testing at various locations in Dane County during July. “Our goal is to get 5,000 people of color tested in the community at these various locations, and all are welcomed,” said Michael Johnson, BGCDC President & CEO.

Upcoming events: Tuesday, July 7 | 1:00-7:00 PM, Allied Family Center, 4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Thursday, July 9 | 1:00-7:00 PM, Lighthouse Church, 6402 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI 53704

Tuesday, July 14 | 1:00-7:00 PM, Northport CLC, 1740 Northport Dr, Madison, WI 53704

Thursday, July 16 | 1:00-7:00 PM, The Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Dr, Madison, WI 53716

Tuesday, July 21 | 1:00-7:00 PM, Taft Street Club, 2001 Taft St, Madison, WI 53713

Thursday, July 23 | 12:00-6:00 PM, The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, 232 Windsor St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Free Entry Into Raffle for $100! A Winner at Each Site!

Sherman Church has been selected to provide free COVID 19 testing for the Northside. Partnering with Dane County Public Health, they will offer drive up and walk up testing Wednesday, July 8, thru Saturday, July 11, from 11am-7pm each day at 3705 N. Sherman Ave.