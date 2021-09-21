Free COVID-19 Tests

media release: Regardless of your vaccination status, if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.

Regardless of your vaccination status, if you have symptoms, you should also get tested. Wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.

Village on Park: Public Health Clinic, 2230 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713

Hours: Tuesday, 8am-4pm; Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday, 8am-4pm; Saturday, 8am-4pm

Testing Details

By appointment only. If you need help booking an appointment, please call (608) 242-6328.

For anyone 12 months old and older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No ID is needed and you won't be asked for your immigration status.

Spanish interpreters are available onsite.

Free rides are available to the 2230 S. Park Street test site. Call (608) 243-0420 to schedule a ride. Please note you must wear a mask while using this service. This is not an on-demand service; you will be scheduling an appointment to get a free ride.

This test involves swabbing a sample from about one inch inside your nose. It will only tell us if you have COVID-19 right now. It does not tell us if you had COVID-19 in the past.

Other Madison options:

Madison (North Side): JangoDx at Warner Park (1511 Northport Drive): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

JangoDx at Warner Park (1511 Northport Drive): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm UW-Madison Students and Staff. UW-Madison has testing available on campus for students and staff members.

Beyond Madison:

These testing partners are working closely with us to serve Dane County and surrounding areas. They are using the same speedy lab and testing software that you were used to at Alliant Energy Center:

Beaver Dam: Hometown Pharmacy (609 N. Spring Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register .

Belleville: Hometown Pharmacy (1 W. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Beloit: Hometown Pharmacy (1006 Woodward Avenue): Tuesday - Friday, 8:30am to 11:30am. Make an appointment online or call (608) 362-1234 and pre-register .

Brodhead: Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy (1028 1st Center Avenue): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 897-2595 and pre-register .

Cottage Grove: Forward Pharmacy of Cottage Grove (429 W Cottage Grove Rd): Monday - Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 839-3335 and pre-register .

DeForest: Hometown Pharmacy (645 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 846-4736 and pre-register .

Fitchburg: JangoDx in Upper Lot (2997 Yarmouth Greenway Drive): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; Fitchburg Family Pharmacy (3050 Cahill Main, Suite 6): Monday – Friday, 9:00am to 6:00 pm

Lodi: Hometown Pharmacy (801 North Main Street, Suite A): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 592-0662 and pre-register .

Mayville: Hometown Pharmacy (1448 Horicon Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 644-2080 and pre-register .

McFarland: Medicine Shoppe (5700 US Hwy 51): Monday – Friday, 8:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, 8:30am to 1:00pm

Monona: Medicine Shoppe (4205 Monona Drive): Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, 9:00am to 1:00pm

Monroe: Hometown Pharmacy (131 W. 7th Street Unit B): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 426-6540 and pre-register; Schultz Hometown Pharmacy (1008 17th Avenue): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 325-2151 and pre-register .

New Glarus: Hometown Pharmacy (1101 WI-69, #7): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 527-2517 and pre-register .

Oregon: Hometown Pharmacy (851 N. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 835-3191 and pre-register .

Pardeeville: Hometown Pharmacy (117 North Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 429-2325 and pre-register .

Poynette: Hometown Pharmacy (317 US-51): Monday – Thursday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Friday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 635-9456 and pre-register .

Portage: Wilz Drug Inc. (140 East Cook Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register . Hometown Pharmacies will be closed on Labor Day (September 6).

Randolph: Hometown Pharmacy (107 N. High Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 326-5242 and pre-register .

Rio: Hometown Pharmacy (208 Lincoln Ave): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 992-3369 and pre-register .

Stoughton: JangoDx (3162 Co Rd B): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sun Prairie: Hometown Pharmacy (13 N. Bird Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 825-7530 and pre-register .

Verona: Hometown Pharmacy (202 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 848-8020 and pre-register .

Waterloo: Hometown Pharmacy (806 North Monroe Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 478-8273 and pre-register .

Watertown: Hometown Pharmacy (204 E. Main Street): Monday - Friday 9:00am to 5:30pm, Saturday 9:00am to 12:30pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 261-1900 and pre-register .

Waunakee: Hometown Pharmacy (223 S. Century Ave): Monday – Friday, 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 850-9314 and pre-register .

Additional Testing Options

Via Your Mailbox. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers a service for requesting a test kit delivered to your mailbox. Find details on their website .

At-home testing. Buy an at-home test at a local pharmacy. These tests can provide quick results but can be less reliable so they should be followed up by a PCR test within 48 hours if possible, especially if you have symptoms and a negative at-home test or no symptoms and a positive at-home test. Negative at-home tests cannot be used to end quarantine after day 7 or as proof of a negative test for travel purposes. Anyone with symptoms and/or a positive at-home test should isolate. If you are receiving a follow up PCR test, isolate until you receive your PCR results. If you or your child has a positive at-home test, you can report your result and a case investigator will follow-up with you to discuss isolation and contact notification.