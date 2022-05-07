Free Dirt, True Name

× Expand courtesy Free Dirt Free Dirt

media release: Free Dirt come out of hibernation to do stuff bears would do if bears could play guitars and stuff. How sleepy will the bears be???? Oh, they’ll be wide awake and hungrrrrrrrrry.

Free Dirt: Clumps of dirt you don’t have to pay for…..but make you trip balls

https://freedirt.bandcamp.com/ album/pink-floyd-on-ice

True Name: Alternative Psych-Rock that’ll make you trip balls.

https://truename.bandcamp.com/ album/demos-2

Free.