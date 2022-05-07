Free Dirt, True Name
Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Free Dirt
Free Dirt
media release: Free Dirt come out of hibernation to do stuff bears would do if bears could play guitars and stuff. How sleepy will the bears be???? Oh, they’ll be wide awake and hungrrrrrrrrry.
Free Dirt: Clumps of dirt you don’t have to pay for…..but make you trip balls
https://freedirt.bandcamp.com/
True Name: Alternative Psych-Rock that’ll make you trip balls.
https://truename.bandcamp.com/
Free.