Free Dirt, True Name

Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Free Dirt come out of hibernation to do stuff bears would do if bears could play guitars and stuff. How sleepy will the bears be???? Oh, they’ll be wide awake and hungrrrrrrrrry.

Free Dirt: Clumps of dirt you don’t have to pay for…..but make you trip balls  

https://freedirt.bandcamp.com/album/pink-floyd-on-ice

True Name: Alternative Psych-Rock that’ll make you trip balls.

https://truename.bandcamp.com/album/demos-2

Free.

608-258-8619
