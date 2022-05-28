Free Disc Golf Day

Madison Parks and Dane County Parks are offering a permit-free disc golf day on Saturday, May 28 at four local disc golf courses. Each course offers its own unique landscape and features.

City of Madison Parks Courses

  • Elver Park (18 holes) - 1250 McKenna Boulevard
  • Hiestand Park (18 holes) - 4302 Milwaukee Street

Dane County Parks Courses

  • Vallarta-Ast at Token Creek County Park (27 holes) - main entrance is closed for road repaving. Use alternative entrance at 4036 Anderson Road.
  • Capital Springs Recreation Area (18 holes) - 3398 Lake Farm Rd

Snap a photo of yourself enjoying Free Disc Golf day and tag #madisonparks or #danecountyparks

To access these courses outside of the free day, a daily or annual Disc Golf Permit is required. Learn more about the City of Madison Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at: www.cityofmadison.com/parks/discgolf. Learn more about the Dane County Parks Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at: https://www.danecountyparks.com/recreation/disc-golf

Info

Recreation
608-266-4711
