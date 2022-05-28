press release:

Madison Parks and Dane County Parks are offering a permit-free disc golf day on Saturday, May 28 at four local disc golf courses. Each course offers its own unique landscape and features.

City of Madison Parks Courses

Elver Park (18 holes) - 1250 McKenna Boulevard

(18 holes) - 4302 Milwaukee Street

Dane County Parks Courses

Vallarta-Ast at Token Creek County Park (27 holes) - main entrance is closed for road repaving. Use alternative entrance at 4036 Anderson Road.

Capital Springs Recreation Area (18 holes) - 3398 Lake Farm Rd

Snap a photo of yourself enjoying Free Disc Golf day and tag #madisonparks or #danecountyparks

To access these courses outside of the free day, a daily or annual Disc Golf Permit is required. Learn more about the City of Madison Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at: www.cityofmadison.com/parks/discgolf. Learn more about the Dane County Parks Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at: https://www.danecountyparks.com/recreation/disc-golf