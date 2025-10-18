Free E-Waste Drop-off

media release: For one day only, City of Verona residents may drop off e-waste for free. This includes computers, cell phones, TVs, printers and other electronics banned from the landfill that normally have a drop-off fee. It does NOT include light bulbs, smoke alarms, propane tanks, paint, hazardous household waste, household recycling or garbage. Proof of City of Verona residency required. Personal e-waste only, commercial or business e-waste not allowed.

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, October 18, 2025, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, 410 Investment Ct, Verona, WI 53593