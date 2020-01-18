× Expand Wisconsin DNR

press release: Fish almost anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp on Free Fishing Weekend. Most waters of the state are included, except for spring trout ponds. Review information about the early trout season and the trout regulations for clarification. If you see a season date listed for a specific body of water, you'll be fine, although some waters may be catch and release only.

All other inland waters and Wisconsin's side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River are open for you to test your skills and try your luck. Remember, the all usual regulations and seasonal restrictions are in force.

Please exercise caution before heading out on the ice. Be aware of the "honeycomb effect," which occurs after freeze-thaw-freeze conditions, that weakens ice. Stay safely on shore and cast into open water if ice conditions are questionable.

Free Fishing Weekends are always held the third full weekend in January and the first full weekend in June. For 2020, mark January 18 & 19 and June 6 & 7 on your calendars and make plans to introduce your friends to fishing. Watch for planning forms about three months before the big date. If your outing is open to the public, give us the details and we'll post it on this site to help you get a good turn-out.