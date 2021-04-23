Free Fretted Restring

to

Ward-Brodt Music Mall, Fitchburg 5976 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Bring in your ukulele, acoustic, electric, or classical guitar for a complementary restring by our expert repair technician Scott Boyd. All instrument strings will be recycled through D'Addario's Play Back program- and not sent to a landfill.*

Curbside drop-off is available!

We'll be featuring discounts on fretted strings and accessories in store and online Thursday through Sunday- so take a look even if you don't need a fresh set.

Info

Arts Notices
608-661-8600
to
