Free Fretted Restring

media release: Bring in your ukulele, acoustic, electric, or classical guitar for a complementary restring by our expert repair technician Scott Boyd. All instrument strings will be recycled through D'Addario's Play Back program- and not sent to a landfill.*

Curbside drop-off is available!

We'll be featuring discounts on fretted strings and accessories in store and online Thursday through Sunday- so take a look even if you don't need a fresh set.