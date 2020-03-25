Free Healthy Meals for Kids

press release: Schools are closed but MMSD will be providing free, nutritious meals for kids daily at sites around Madison. A take-home breakfast and lunch will be provided in pre-packaged paper bags at each drop-off site, once per day. Sites and times are listed below.

Given that our school buildings are closed, meals will be distributed at these sites to children from a food truck stationed outside of the school building. We strongly encourage practicing social distancing when picking up meals and thorough hand-washing with soap and water before eating the take-home meals.

For the latest sites and times, visit HERE.

