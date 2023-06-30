Free Hot Lunch!, The Acoustic Charlies

× Expand Terri Michel Free Hot Lunch! on the beach. Free Hot Lunch!

media release: After a six year hiatus, Free Hot Lunch will get together with The Acoustic Charlies on Friday, June 30, at 7pm for an evening of solo and group sets in the Garver Feed Mill atrium. Long known in Madison for over 40 years of legendary and zany Wa-Ha music concerts, Jeff Berg, John Corning and Jeff Laramie are re-uniting for one short week in late June…and hey, it’s John Corning’s birthday, so why not play a gig!

The Acoustic Charlies feature Chuck Bayuk, Chuck Gates and Jeff Laramie and are popular on the Garver Patio stage. Both groups will play in this special three-set show. Expect an evening of great fun, great music, and a little tequila on the side!

$25 adv, $30 door.