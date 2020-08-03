RSVP for Free Legal Clinic

press release: FREE Legal Clinic, Sun Prairie (Clinica Legal GRATUITO, Sun Prairie)

* FIRST THURSDAY OF EVERY MONTH (PRIMER JUEVES DE CADA MES), 4:30 - 6:30 PM

Thursday, August 6 will be held through Telephone Consultations only. Call 608-514-6210 or email director@sunshineplace.org by August 3 to schedule a virtual telephone appointment.

Family Law (Ley Familiar), Immigration Law (Ley de Inmigracion), Employment Law (Derecho de Empleo), Consumer Law (Derecho de Consumidor), Landlord/Tenant Law (Leyes de Propietarios e Inquilinos), and more (y mas).